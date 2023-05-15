Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (23-18) at Dodger Stadium on Monday, May 15, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Twins have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.47 ERA)

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 22-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (64.7% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Twins have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won three of eight games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

