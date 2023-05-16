The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)

Lakers (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.

As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 18-15-1 against the spread compared to the 6-13-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 6-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

This season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets are making 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points scored per game and 116.6 points allowed, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively and 20th on defense.

The Lakers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

