The Denver Nuggets (53-29) match up against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets and Anthony Davis of the Lakers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-100. With 32 points, Jokic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 12 3 1 0 Jamal Murray 26 4 4 4 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 5 3 2 1 2

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers topped the Warriors on Friday, 122-101. LeBron James scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed nine assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 9 9 2 1 2 Austin Reaves 23 5 6 0 0 4 D'Angelo Russell 19 2 1 1 0 2

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game) and assist man (6.8), and posts 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell is the Lakers' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 17.8 points and 3 rebounds.

The Lakers receive 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.5 12.7 10.1 1.1 0.8 1.9 Anthony Davis LAL 21.9 14.8 2.6 1.4 2.7 0.2 Jamal Murray DEN 26.1 4.9 6.3 1.4 0.2 2.8 LeBron James LAL 23.2 9.7 5.6 0.8 1.1 1.7 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.1 7.2 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.4 Austin Reaves LAL 15 4.9 4.4 0.7 0.2 2.1

