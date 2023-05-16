Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) versus the Minnesota Twins (23-19) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Twins have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (199 total).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.37 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule