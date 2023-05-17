Freddie Freeman and Byron Buxton are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins square off at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (at 3:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has recorded 34 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .234/.337/.476 so far this season.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has collected 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He has a slash line of .201/.275/.390 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

May Stats

Dustin May (4-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

May has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks 14th, .936 WHIP ranks eighth, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.

May Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Padres May. 6 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 5.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Cubs Apr. 22 5.1 2 2 2 6 3 vs. Mets Apr. 17 5.2 8 5 5 1 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 14 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .318/.392/.524 slash line on the year.

Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 38 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .244/.353/.494 slash line on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.