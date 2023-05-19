Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9.5)
|215
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-450
|+333
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-9.5)
|215
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|216.5
|-400
|+325
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-105
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|15.5
|+100
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-110
|11.5
|Derrick White
|8.5
|-110
|12.4
