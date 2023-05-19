Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (23-22) and Minnesota Twins (24-20) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on May 19.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.89 ERA).

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 28 times and won 20, or 71.4%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 16-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 207 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' 3.40 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule