The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +110. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 20-8 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota has a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of its games).

The Twins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 44 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-21-4).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 10-12 13-11 11-9 20-16 4-4

