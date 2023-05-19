How to Watch the Twins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Zach Neto at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 60 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 14th in baseball, slugging .407.
- The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 207 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.162).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (6-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- Ryan is looking to secure his seventh straight quality start in this game.
- Ryan will look to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Ross Stripling
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
