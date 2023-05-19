Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Zach Neto at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 60 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball, slugging .407.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 207 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.162).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (6-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.

Ryan is looking to secure his seventh straight quality start in this game.

Ryan will look to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Ross Stripling 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani

