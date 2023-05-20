Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 75 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .466 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (234 total runs).

The Braves rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.54 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 193 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Chavez will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.

The 39-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gilbert has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears

