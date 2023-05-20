The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels, on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 10:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 211 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.169 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Louie Varland (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Varland has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Ross Stripling 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman

