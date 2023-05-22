Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-120) 2.5 (-149) 0.5 (+150)

The 25.9 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).

Davis has pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 9.5 (+110) 8.5 (-118) 1.5 (-175)

The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Monday is 4.4 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 9.5.

James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (-128) 2.5 (+120) 1.5 (-118)

The 10.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 7.3 lower than his scoring average of 17.8.

Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 2.5).

Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 13.5 (-111) 9.5 (-133) 1.5 (+145)

Monday's prop bet for Jokic is 26.5 points, 2.0 more than his season average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.

Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 3.5 (-115)

The 20 points Jamal Murray has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (26.5).

Murray has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

