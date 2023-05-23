Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this year (61.4%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (18.2%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (15 of 44), with more than one RBI seven times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 44 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
