Twins vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and San Francisco Giants (23-24) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-0) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (3-1).
Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Giants Player Props
|Twins vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 10-5, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs -
|May 22
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
|May 23
|Giants
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.