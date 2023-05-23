Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and San Francisco Giants (23-24) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-0) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (3-1).

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 10-5, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule