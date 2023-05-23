Twins vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins meet LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
The Twins are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+120). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.
Twins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-145
|+120
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota's past three games have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that span was 8.2.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've finished 20-10 in those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 12-8 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60% winning percentage).
- The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-24-4).
- The Twins have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-9
|11-14
|13-11
|12-11
|20-17
|5-5
