On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (25.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 8 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

