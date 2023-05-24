On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (38) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 113th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Buxton has recorded a hit in 27 of 44 games this year (61.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (22.7%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 22 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings