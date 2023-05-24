Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (38) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 113th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Buxton has recorded a hit in 27 of 44 games this year (61.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (22.7%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.
