Carlos Correa -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .213.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), with multiple hits eight times (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (15.9%).

In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 25 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings