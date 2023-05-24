The Minnesota Twins (25-24) and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) will square off on Wednesday, May 24 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Anthony DeSclafani taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +135 moneyline odds to win. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.25 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.09 ERA)

Twins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have gone 8-5 (61.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Giants have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

