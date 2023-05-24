Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .226 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Castro has recorded a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.3%).
- In 28 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Castro has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7).
