As they prepare for a game against the Phoenix Mercury (0-2), the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25 at Footprint Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In its previous game, Minnesota fell to Atlanta, 83-77, at home. Its top performers were Napheesa Collier (20 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Aerial Powers (10 PTS, 66.7 FG%).

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - - Shey Peddy Out Achilles - - -

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders (2022)

Jessica Shepard did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game and three assists per game.

Powers put up 14.4 points per game.

Rachel Banham had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. She hit 1.6 shots from deep per game.

Powers averaged 1.2 steals per game. Shepard collected 0.3 blocks a contest.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -2.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.