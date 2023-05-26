On Friday, Byron Buxton (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 39 hits and an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (24.4%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (22.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 22 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings