Arthur Fils (No. 112 ranking) will take on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 28) in the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Saturday, May 27.

Cerundolo is favored (-300) in the tournament final against Fils (+240).

Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

The Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Venue: Parc De La TeTe D'or

Parc De La TeTe D'or Location: Lyon, France

Lyon, France Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 75.0% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Francisco Cerundolo +240 Odds to Win Match -300 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 42.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.5

Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Fils defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 in the semifinals on Friday.

Cerundolo beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

Fils has played 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.

Fils has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.

Cerundolo has averaged 25.2 games per match through his 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.4% of the games.

Cerundolo has averaged 24.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Fils and Cerundolo have not played each other since 2015.

