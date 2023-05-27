Ahead of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Boston Celtics (57-25) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 27 at FTX Arena.

The teams square off again after the Celtics defeated the Heat 110-97 Thursday. Derrick White led the Celtics to the win with a team-leading 24 points. Duncan Robinson put up 18 points in the Heat's loss.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Forearm 14.9 4.2 3.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 117.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and give up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

While the Heat are posting 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 107.6 points per contest.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 210

