The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)



Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .261 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (14 of 26), with more than one hit six times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has an RBI in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings