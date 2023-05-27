Matt Wallner -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .077 with a double and a walk.

Wallner produced a hit in one of seven games so far this year.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Wallner has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings