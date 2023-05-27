On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .242.
  • Jeffers has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Jeffers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.250 AVG .273
.357 OBP .385
.375 SLG .500
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
