On Saturday, May 27 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (26-25) host the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the nod for the Twins, while Chris Bassitt will take the hill for the Blue Jays.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays -110 moneyline odds to win. Toronto is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-3, 3.90 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-3, 3.03 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 21 out of the 32 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Twins have gone 21-12 (63.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

