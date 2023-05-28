Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Correa (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Correa is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 62.2% of his 45 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Berrios (4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
