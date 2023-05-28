Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- batting .270 with a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .275 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), with multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has an RBI in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.