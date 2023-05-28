At Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN

CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces compiled a 15-20-0 ATS record last year.

The Lynx won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Aces games.

In Lynx games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.