The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .294.
  • Wallner has gotten at least one hit twice this year in eight games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 0
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios (4-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.