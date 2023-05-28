Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .205 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 20 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings