Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending France (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.43, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
