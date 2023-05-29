Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Kirilloff has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending France (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.43, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.