The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.

Correa is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Correa has picked up a hit in 29 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (15.2%).

He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 25 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings