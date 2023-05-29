Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Joey Gallo and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .198 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with at least two hits five times (11.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 18 of 42 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.18 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.