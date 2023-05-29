Ryan Jeffers -- .136 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Jeffers has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings