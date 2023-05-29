Monday's contest features the Houston Astros (31-21) and the Minnesota Twins (27-26) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-1, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.82 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Twins have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Twins have come away with five wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Minnesota has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (240 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule