On Monday, May 29, Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros (31-21) host Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (27-26) at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Twins have +100 odds to play spoiler. Houston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Twins and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (+100), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have gone 20-14 (58.8%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 8-1 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win five times (26.3%) in those contests.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Willi Castro 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.