Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .202 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), with more than one hit six times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (11 of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
