Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Lewis picked up a base hit in nine out of 12 games last season (75.0%), with more than one hit in three of those games (25.0%).
- Registering a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
- Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
- In three of 12 games last year (25.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.273
|AVG
|.429
|.273
|OBP
|.500
|.424
|SLG
|1.143
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.