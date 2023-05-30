Twins vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins square off against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). An 8-run total is listed for this contest.
Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Twins
|-125
|+105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+135
|-165
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (22-11).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 19-10 (65.5%).
- The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-27-4 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have a 3-3-0 record ATS this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-12
|12-14
|16-12
|12-13
|23-20
|5-5
