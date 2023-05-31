Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .192 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 43.2% of his games this year (19 of 44), with multiple hits five times (11.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 44), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has an RBI in 11 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.