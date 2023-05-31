On Wednesday, Max Kepler (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .194 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in six games this year (20.7%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 17 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings