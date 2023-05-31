Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Lewis got a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- He scored in three of 12 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.273
|AVG
|.429
|.273
|OBP
|.500
|.424
|SLG
|1.143
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
