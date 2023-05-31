After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Lewis got a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.

He scored in three of 12 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 2 .273 AVG .429 .273 OBP .500 .424 SLG 1.143 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 2 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)