Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .254 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (12 of 27), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Jeffers has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 38th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
