Chas McCormick takes a two-game homer streak into the Houston Astros' (32-22) game against the Minnesota Twins (28-27) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (5-1, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Louie Varland (2-1, 4.24 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.

Varland has four quality starts this season.

Varland will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (5-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.197 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Brown will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 24th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 15th.

Hunter Brown vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 248 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 74 home runs, seventh in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Twins to go 2-for-21 with a double in seven innings this season.

