Carlos Correa and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.7%).
  • In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 games this year (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 27
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
