Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .195 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has driven in a run in 11 games this year (36.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%).
- In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 55 home runs (1.0 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
