The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

In nine of 12 games last season (75.0%) Lewis got at least one hit, and in three of those contests (25.0%) he picked up two or more.

Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.

In three of 12 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 2 .273 AVG .429 .273 OBP .500 .424 SLG 1.143 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 2 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

